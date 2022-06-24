Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – A 24-year-old African footballer has died after falling off a moving train in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, India.

The passport found in the victim’s pocket identified him as identified as Kouadio Mathieu, from Ivory Coast.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 4, when the victim who was on his way to Sealdah from Barrackpore when he suddenly fell off a moving train near Gandhi Prem Niwas in Titagarh.

He was severely injured in the accident and somehow managed to drag himself to an ashram which was near the railway tracks.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim lived in rented accommodation in Barasat in North 24 Parganas.

The footballer was on his way to play a football match when the mishap occurred. Some locals took him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after two hours.

Police have started an investigation into the death of the player.

The footballer had reportedly played for several clubs in West Bengal for a long time.