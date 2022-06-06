Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Sunday, June 5, at Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, and Vanessa Hudgens hosted the glamorous award ceremony.

The top winners of the night were Zendaya and Tom Holland who got praised for their performances in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

‘Euphoria’ won the Best Show award and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ won the Best Movie award.

Actress Scarlett Johansson took home the trophy for the Best Hero category for her film ‘Black Widow’ and Daniel Radcliffe received the Best Villain award for his performance in Nee brother’s directorial ‘The Lost City’.

The show originated in 1992 as the MTV Movie Awards. It was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for its 26th edition in 2017 to signify that it now honored work in television as well as film.

See full list of nominees follows below, with the winners indicated in bold.

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya: Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell: The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jenna Ortega: Scream

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

WINNER: Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: AKanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

The Beatles: Get Back