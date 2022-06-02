Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 –Two young women were spotted fighting over a man in Limbe, southwestern Cameroon.

Cameroonian Facebook users who shared the photos on Friday, June 10, said cases of ladies fighting over men are rampant in the region.

“Limbe young girls have not failed to disgrace and represent themselves in the competition of fighting over men. Men really mean a lot to these women.” Clement Toh wrote.

