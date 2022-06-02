Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – Two ladies, who are believed to be part of the infamous ‘mchele gang, appeared in an Eldoret court on June 15 where they were accused of drugging a man.

The suspects, Caroline Njeri and Caroline Nyakio are said to have administered stupefying drugs to Alphnad Alang’ola at Kapsoya Estate.

The ‘pishori ladies’ reportedly sprinkled the drugs locally christened “mchele” into tea and eggs which they prepared for the victim in his rental house, where they visited him.

Below is a photo of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.