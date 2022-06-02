Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Two people have been injured in a suspected knife attack at a shopping centre in Sweden.

The incident took place at the Kvarteret Igor mall in Vasteras, around 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

One person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the local force.

“At present, we do not suspect that there are any more perpetrators,” a police spokesperson said.

The assailant stabbed the victims with “some kind of sharp object”, the force added.

The two victims in their late 40s and early 50s, were taken to hospital after the attack and are being treated for their injuries.

A witness who called police and the ambulance said they saw a man chasing people, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported.

The person went on to say police arrested the suspect who was jogging towards two people injured on the ground.

Mr. Klarin said: ‘We received several calls in a short time that there has been several [people] injured.’

According to Aftonbladet, police have confirmed that people were injured with a sharp object. The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Mr. Klarin added: ‘It is clear that they used some form of sharp object, but I can not say exactly what.

‘We cannot rule out that more people have been injured. [The area] has been blocked off and the police have a large presence at the [scene].

‘The person was arrested fairly immediately, a few minutes after we received the alarm.’

Police have also cordoned off an area next to a parking garage that is suspected to be the crime scene and officers are searching the area, STV reports.