Job Title: Field Officer (2 positions)

Reports to: Program Manager

Job titles of persons supervised: Mentors

Job location: Turkana

Contract terms: One year

The BOMA Project Introduction:

The BOMA Project is a fast-growing non-profit in US and a Kenyan NGO that is implementing a high-impact income and savings program for ultra-poor women in the drylands of Africa. We do this through the Rural Entrepreneur Access Project (REAP), an innovative two-year poverty graduation program for women living in extreme poverty in Northern Kenya. BOMA helps pastoral women to start small businesses in their communities so they can earn a sustainable income, pay for food and medical care, send their children to school, survive drought and accumulate savings for long-term family stability.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage the Rural Entrepreneur Access Project (REAP), BOMA’s program that helps low-income women start businesses to uplift their living standards,

Provide mentoring to the agreed number of small businesses every year for a two-year cycle.

In a collaborative process with the community (Participatory Wealth Ranking) and BOMA Location Committees, target and identify eligible women for the program, based on BOMA’s targeting criteria

Meet with established business groups, help them make decisions about their business and offer other guidance as needed,

Manage and supervise REAP mentors to drive the implementation of REAP in Samburu County.

Support and supervise business and savings trainings in the locations they represent.

Survey individuals and collect data on living standards, participation in savings groups, and other relevant information.

Represent BOMA at the Ward and Village level and report activities to the program Manager.

Report on the businesses and savings groups’ performances to the program manager.

Provide accurate and comprehensive monthly reports to the program manager based on BOMA’s monthly report template.

Assess and strengthen the effectiveness of the BOMA Program and its implementation

Use Performance Insights, BOMA’s Technology Platform to Monitor and Improve Program results.

Adhere to weekly work schedule assigned by the program manager.

Perform a minimum of agreed supervisory spot checks per week to the business groups and savings groups for which you are responsible and upload all data collected on weekly basis.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in International Development, Economics, Business, Development or a related field required from a recognized institution.

Minimum three (3) years’ experience managing livelihood and community development projects, specifically with a youth entrepreneurship component.

Demonstrable ability to coordinate field activities

Proven competency/experience in data collection and basic analysis

Possession of self-drive; able to work with minimal supervision

Good report writing and computer skills

Fluent in the local dialects of the location

How to Apply:

Interested and suitable qualified candidates to submit their application, including Cover Letter, detailed CV, daytime telephone contact, and three professional referees to recruit@bomaproject.org (please do not include copies of certificates).

Give details of your current salary and the expectation in this position on the body of your Application Cover Letter.

The subject line of your application should be clearly marked: Field Officer Turkana. Applications must be received by 8th June 2022. Late applications will not be considered.

While we thank all applicants for expressing interest in the role, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note:

Preference will be given to candidates who come from and are currently residing in the respective counties they have applied i.e Turkana.

** qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply.