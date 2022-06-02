Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A helicopter crash has left two people dead after it fell from the sky to a field in North Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

The incident happened today, June 20, shortly before midday.

Emergency services were spotted at the scene including an air ambulance and at least four fire engines.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement that “two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash,” with emergency services responding to the scene of the incident off Bentham Road, near Burton in Lonsdale.

The force added on Monday afternoon that “their families are being supported by specially trained officers” and “strongly urged” nearby residents to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

“The incident happened shortly before midday. People are strongly urged to avoid the area.”

The cause of the helicopter crash is currently unknown.