ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT II, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/AAII/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)
a) Job Specification
This will be the entry for this cadre. An officer in this cadre shall report to Chief Administrative Officer.
Responsibilities
- Initiate Process of payment of all utility bills like water, electricity, DSTV and newspapers.
- Write requisition for repairs and maintenance of Assets in a timely manner.
- Servicing of all fire equipment.
- Issue working tools to the subordinate staff.
- Purchase of airtime and credit for official use and provision of drinking water, receiving flowers to various offices.
- Ensure all equipment are maintained as per the manufacturers’ schedule.
- Facilitate the lease of the KFS grounds and allocation of meeting venues.
- Maintain the grounds in terms of trimming grass, pruning and clean ambience
- Co-ordinate the Maintenance of sewerage systems.
- Promote Public values and Principles
- Mentoring and coaching
Qualifications
- Diploma in Public Administration; Business Administration; Office Management, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Proficiency in computer applications
How to Apply
