Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT II, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/AAII/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)

a) Job Specification

This will be the entry for this cadre. An officer in this cadre shall report to Chief Administrative Officer.

 Responsibilities

  • Initiate Process of payment of all utility bills like water, electricity, DSTV and newspapers.
  • Write requisition for repairs and maintenance of Assets in a timely manner.
  • Servicing of all fire equipment.
  • Issue working tools to the subordinate staff.
  • Purchase of airtime and credit for official use and provision of drinking water, receiving flowers to various offices.
  • Ensure all equipment are maintained as per the manufacturers’ schedule.
  • Facilitate the lease of the KFS grounds and allocation of meeting venues.
  • Maintain the grounds in terms of trimming grass, pruning and clean ambience
  • Co-ordinate the Maintenance of sewerage systems.
  • Promote Public values and Principles
  • Mentoring and coaching

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Public Administration; Business Administration; Office Management, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
  • Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

Click Here To Apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply