ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT II, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/AAII/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)a) Job Specification

This will be the entry for this cadre. An officer in this cadre shall report to Chief Administrative Officer.

Responsibilities

Initiate Process of payment of all utility bills like water, electricity, DSTV and newspapers.

Write requisition for repairs and maintenance of Assets in a timely manner.

Servicing of all fire equipment.

Issue working tools to the subordinate staff.

Purchase of airtime and credit for official use and provision of drinking water, receiving flowers to various offices.

Ensure all equipment are maintained as per the manufacturers’ schedule.

Facilitate the lease of the KFS grounds and allocation of meeting venues.

Maintain the grounds in terms of trimming grass, pruning and clean ambience

Co-ordinate the Maintenance of sewerage systems.

Promote Public values and Principles

Mentoring and coaching

Qualifications

Diploma in Public Administration; Business Administration; Office Management, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

