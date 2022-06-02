Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/ACCA/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)

a) Job Specification

An officer at this level shall report to relevant Senior officer.

Responsibilities

Accounting of revenue,

Receipt and banking of funds,

Maintenance of vote book and cash book,

Maintenance of financial records;

Assist the officer in charge in safe custody of accountable documents;

Maintenance of the assets register at the office.

Promote public values and principles

Mentoring and coaching

Qualifications

Recognized Qualifications for Accounts Assistant II are:

KATC II(Final)or Accounting Technician Diploma from KASNEB

Proficiency in Computer Applications.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here