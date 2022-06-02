Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/ACCA/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)
a) Job Specification
An officer at this level shall report to relevant Senior officer.
Responsibilities
- Accounting of revenue,
- Receipt and banking of funds,
- Maintenance of vote book and cash book,
- Maintenance of financial records;
- Assist the officer in charge in safe custody of accountable documents;
- Maintenance of the assets register at the office.
- Promote public values and principles
- Mentoring and coaching
Qualifications
- Recognized Qualifications for Accounts Assistant II are:
- KATC II(Final)or Accounting Technician Diploma from KASNEB
- Proficiency in Computer Applications.
How to Apply
