ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT, JOB GRADE KFS 10- REF -KFS/ACCA/2022 TWO (2) POSTS (PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE)

a) Job Specification

An officer at this level shall report to relevant Senior officer.

Responsibilities

  • Accounting of revenue,
  • Receipt and banking of funds,
  • Maintenance of vote book and cash book,
  • Maintenance of financial records;
  • Assist the officer in charge in safe custody of accountable documents;
  • Maintenance of the assets register at the office.
  • Promote public values and principles
  • Mentoring and coaching

Qualifications

  • Recognized Qualifications for Accounts Assistant II are:
  • KATC II(Final)or Accounting Technician Diploma from KASNEB
  • Proficiency in Computer Applications.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

