Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNAL AUDIT ASSISTANT CSG 11 (2 Positions)

Requirements for appointment

Bachelor’s degree in the following area:

Commerce, Finance or Accounting Option/Business related course

Certified Public Accountant 11 (CPA11) Qualification

Must have worked in the Internal Audit department in Public or Private Institution for at least one year.

Knowledge in ICT is desired.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist the Internal Auditor in implementing internal audit policies and procedures.

Assist in determining internal audit scope and develop annual work plans and programmes.

Carry out post audit reviews to ensure implementation of agreed corrective action plans.

Reviewing procedures and policies to ensure that adequate internal controls are in place.

Reviewing of the procurement processes and procedures.

Vouching and verification of transactions.

Preparing audit working papers.

Verifying assets and liabilities.

Compiling periodic and special audit reports as may be requested by the management.

Undertaking financial and nonfinancial audit assignments

Ensuring internal control systems are in place and reporting on any detected weakness.

Assist in the application of risk based approach to review the institution’s system and controls to identify any gap in the management of risks and recommend appropriate strategies.

Assist in Audit investigations.

Assist in conducting follow up audits to monitor operations interventions.

Provide administrative support to the audit department.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned

Contract duration: 2 years

How to Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants should submit hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.

Applications must be submitted on or before 28TH JUNE, 2022. latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Applications should be addressed to

THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL,

THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC,

P.O.BOX 143 – 40100 KISUMU.

Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.

NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply