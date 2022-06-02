Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
INTERNAL AUDIT ASSISTANT CSG 11 (2 Positions)
Requirements for appointment
- Bachelor’s degree in the following area:
- Commerce, Finance or Accounting Option/Business related course
- Certified Public Accountant 11 (CPA11) Qualification
- Must have worked in the Internal Audit department in Public or Private Institution for at least one year.
- Knowledge in ICT is desired.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assist the Internal Auditor in implementing internal audit policies and procedures.
- Assist in determining internal audit scope and develop annual work plans and programmes.
- Carry out post audit reviews to ensure implementation of agreed corrective action plans.
- Reviewing procedures and policies to ensure that adequate internal controls are in place.
- Reviewing of the procurement processes and procedures.
- Vouching and verification of transactions.
- Preparing audit working papers.
- Verifying assets and liabilities.
- Compiling periodic and special audit reports as may be requested by the management.
- Undertaking financial and nonfinancial audit assignments
- Ensuring internal control systems are in place and reporting on any detected weakness.
- Assist in the application of risk based approach to review the institution’s system and controls to identify any gap in the management of risks and recommend appropriate strategies.
- Assist in Audit investigations.
- Assist in conducting follow up audits to monitor operations interventions.
- Provide administrative support to the audit department.
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned
Contract duration: 2 years
How to Apply
- Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents.
- Applicants should submit hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.
- Applications must be submitted on or before 28TH JUNE, 2022. latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)
- Applications should be addressed to
THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL,
THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC,
P.O.BOX 143 – 40100 KISUMU.
Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.
NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply
