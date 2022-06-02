Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

INTERNAL AUDIT ASSISTANT CSG 11 (2 Positions)

Requirements for appointment

  • Bachelor’s degree in the following area:
  • Commerce, Finance or Accounting Option/Business related course
  • Certified Public Accountant 11 (CPA11) Qualification
  • Must have worked in the Internal Audit department in Public or Private Institution for at least one year.
  • Knowledge in ICT is desired.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assist the Internal Auditor in implementing internal audit policies and procedures.
  • Assist in determining internal audit scope and develop annual work plans and programmes.
  • Carry out post audit reviews to ensure implementation of agreed corrective action plans.
  • Reviewing procedures and policies to ensure that adequate internal controls are in place.
  • Reviewing of the procurement processes and procedures.
  • Vouching and verification of transactions.
  • Preparing audit working papers.
  • Verifying assets and liabilities.
  • Compiling periodic and special audit reports as may be requested by the management.
  • Undertaking financial and nonfinancial audit assignments
  • Ensuring internal control systems are in place and reporting on any detected weakness.
  • Assist in the application of risk based approach to review the institution’s system and controls to identify any gap in the management of risks and recommend appropriate strategies.
  • Assist in Audit investigations.
  • Assist in conducting follow up audits to monitor operations interventions.
  • Provide administrative support to the audit department.
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned

Contract duration: 2 years

How to Apply

  • Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents.
  • Applicants should submit hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked “Application for the position”.
  • Applications must be submitted on or before 28TH JUNE, 2022. latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)
  • Applications should be addressed to

THE CHIEF PRINCIPAL,

THE KISUMU NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC,

P.O.BOX 143 – 40100 KISUMU.

Email info@kisumupoly.ac.ke.

NOTE: The INSITUTION is an equal opportunity employer. Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply

