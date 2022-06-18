Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – An 18-year-old man is facing nearly two dozen felony charges for threatening to kill the Fulton County sheriff over the arrest of rapper Young Thug and other members of the YSL organization.

Quartavius Mender was arrested on Thursday, May 26, and faces 23 felony counts of terroristic threats after he was accused of making death threats against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, deputies wrote in a news release.

According to investigators, Mender wrote multiple death threats in comments on Instagram posts of Sheriff Pat Labat, the Gwinnett County Sheriff, the Fulton Clerk, and more after the arrest of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other associates on racketeering charges.

In the comments, officials say Mender wrote he was going to kill Sheriff Patrick Labat, his wife Jackie Labat, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin unless one of the high-profile defendants in the case was released from custody.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Sheriff Labat said in a statement. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Mender is charged with 23 counts of terrorist threats, all felonies. He is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail without bond as of June 3, online records show.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested in Buckhead as part of the sweeping gang indictment Fulton County prosecutors allege those named in the indictment are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which has engaged in criminal activity in the city since 2012.

The rapper and others associated with music label YSL were accussed of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or the RICO Act.

Young Thug was among at least 27 others hit with racketeering and gang-related charges, McClatchy News reported. A judge denied him bond Thursday, June 2, and his trial isn’t expected to begin until January 2023, according to WXIA.