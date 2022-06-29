Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Summary

The Teachers Service Commission -TSC is currently recruiting for the following vacancies: TSC Jobs – Secondary Teachers countrywide. The teaching vacancies are to support the government policy on 100 percent transition of learners from primary to secondary schools and to address the existing teacher shortage. The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service.

Qualifications

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate should meet the following minimum requirements:

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Must be hailing from Garissa, Mandera or Wajir Counties;

Must be teaching under Board of Management in Garissa, Mandera or Wajir Counties, if not hailing from the 3 counties;

Must be registered teacher with Teachers Service Commission;

Must be a holder of a P1 certificate in the case of primary schools and a minimum of a Diploma in Education in the case of secondary schools.

How to Apply

General Information

Please note that:

The Teachers Service Commission Recruitment Guidelines 2022/2023 Financial Year (available in the Teachers Service Commission’s website: www.tsc.go.ke) shall apply.

TSC will publish the list of shortlisted candidates, interview dates and venues on the Teachers Service Commission’s website by 15th July, 2022 .

TSC will require the Shortlisted candidates to present original academic and professional certificates.

Successful candidates must not fill more than one Application for Employment Form. Filling of two or more Application for Employment Forms will lead to disqualification.

TSC will not consider Manual applications.

Successful candidates will be posted to serve in any part of the country and not necessarily in the county or school where they were interviewed.

Merit lists generated during this recruitment for both primary and secondary schools will be used in subsequent recruitment processes within the financial year.

