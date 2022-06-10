Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – 10 people have been killed with 260 others injured after a toxic gas tank exploded and released toxic gas at Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba, state media report.

Dramatic footage shows docking workers lifting the tank onto a container ship in sea port when it slipped from the hook, bursting and spreading deadly fumes around the port.

Port workers were caught on camera trying to flee the fumes.

A statement seen by the Jordan Times said the leak resulted from a technical malfunction in the switch of the 1,500-litre chlorine cylinder.

CDD teams administered first aid to the injured and took them to Princess Salma and Karak hospitals, a CDD statement said.

The directorate said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured to hospitals and sent specialists in to address the situation.

Dr. Jamal Obeidat, a local health official, urged people to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The nearest residential area is 15 miles away, but it is impossible to say how far the substance might spread.

