Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 11, 2022 – A couple has ended their one-year relationship after the lady insisted on no sex until they get married.

According to screenshots of their chat shared online by Twitter user @datchuguy, the young lady insisted that the man must respect her decision not to have sex until they are married.

The man however insists that he has needs that must be met by his woman. They called off their relationship as the lady insists that her principles must be respected by the man.

Read their chat below