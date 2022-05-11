Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – Flamboyant socialite Zari Hassan has taken to social media to inspire her fans by sharing throwback photos.

Although she lives large on social media, there was a time she was broke and struggling.

The mother of 5 noted that some people judge her yet they don’t know her real story.

Sharing the photos on her social media platforms, she wrote, “Way back Wednesdays…. some of you are so quick to summarize people’s lives before knowing their real story. Some of you know us when the champagne started flowing, not when I drunk soda and he did beer. Smh!

Parents and both founders of Brooklyn City College.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.