Thursday, 26 May 2022 – A recording of a young woman’s call with her male friend has gone viral.

In the voice note, the woman is heard explaining to her male friend why women can’t marry below their standard but men can.

She explained that as a woman, she stands a chance of getting married to a man who lives in a big city because it is the man who will marry her, not the other way round. For this reason, she said she can’t go below her standard.

However, for her male friend, she said he will be the one marrying a woman and this means he can marry someone from the village or someone beneath his standard.

She didn’t explain how she arrived at that logic.

Listen to the voice note below.