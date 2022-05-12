Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have publicly campaigned for Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The support, which Kalonzo has since declared was unwarranted, has raised more questions than answers.

But why try to arm-twist your opponent to pick a candidate of your choice as a running mate?

Well, according to political analyst Barack Muluka, Ruto is only trying to ruffle feathers within the Azimio camp, since he was certain that picking Kalonzo was not an option for Raila.

“Ruto knows that if Raila settles for Kalonzo, then he can kiss the Mountain goodbye. We are talking about millions upon millions of votes, which will work in his favour. Raila must be wondering if that is what Kalonzo meant when he said he would be stupid to support him a second time,” Muluka noted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Prof Gitile Naituli, a former commissioner with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, NCIC, who agreed with Muluka 100%

He noted that the DP did not care who Raila chose and was appealing to Kalonzo’s supporters to shift their allegiance in case the former Vice President is not picked by Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.