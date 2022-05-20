Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga settled on Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Speaking in Embu during the Embu County Economic Bloc Forum on Friday, Ruto said Raila picked Martha Karua after he realized that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade agenda is to empower Mama Mbogas.

“Wakisikia tunapanga mambo ya kuempower Mama Mbogas, bwana Kitendawili anachanganyikiwa anaenda akachukua Mama mmoja akaweka Deputy wake (When they hear us say that we want to empower women, ‘Mr. Kitendawili’ got confused and decided to pick one woman to be his Deputy),” Ruto said.

Ruto also said lack of understanding in Azimio has led the team to criticising the UDA wheelbarrow symbol.

He said that the wheelbarrow was just a sign but the Azimio team has brought a lot of politics into it.

Ruto told the crowd that it is the same wheelbarrow that he will use to send Raila home after beating him in the August General election.

“Hii wheelbarrow wanapinga ndio nitatumia kubeba mtu wa Kitendawili mpaka Bondo (That wheelbarrow they are criticising is what I will use to carry ‘Mr. Kitendawili’ back to Bondo),” he said.

