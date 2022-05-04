Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has come clean as to why he refused to join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA after dumping President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee ahead of the August elections.

According to Sonko, he declined a direct ticket from Ruto’s UDA to run for the Nairobi top seat after having a conversation with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He claimed that despite Ruto’s deal being enticing, he had to drop it and take Kalonzo’s offer to contest for the same post in Mombasa.

“Kalonzo is a father figure to me, he is like my relative. Actually, I had a direct nomination ticket for UDA in Nairobi but because of the respect I give to Kalonzo, I decided to respect his offer,” stated Sonko.

The former governor noted that Nairobi residents had promised to elect him irrespective of the party, a factor he had considered before making the final decision.

At the same time, Sonko disputed reports that his candidature for the Mombasa seat was a ploy to spoil votes for some aspirants, arguing that he has what it takes to lead the coastal city and transform the lives of its residents.

