Monday, May 16, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki was conspicuously missing at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence during the unveiling of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate.

After a 17-hour standoff, Ruto settled on Mathira MP as his running mate ahead of the August polls to the utter disappointment of Kindiki and his supporters.

While unveiling Gachagua, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate praised Kindiki, alluding to his absence without offering any explanation.

“I want to thank my lawyer and friend Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runners-up. Even though the current senator of Tharaka Nithi is not here with us now, he brought a lot of passion to this contest,” Ruto said.

Ruto revealed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, settled on Gachagua because he is an astute debater, a principled, resilient, and fearless fighter for the right cause.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022, presidential election,” Ruto stated.

The absence of Kindiki at Ruto’s residence left a lot to be desired as it was clear that he didn’t agree with the DP’s decision to pick Rigathi over him for the running mate slot.

In Tharaka Nithi County, a section of residents took to the streets to protest the exclusion of Kindiki Kithure as Kenya Kwanza running mate.

The residents could be heard chanting ‘Kama si Kindiki, Raila Tosha’ resolving to dump Kenya Kwanza for Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

