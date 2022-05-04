Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has dismissed claims that candidates in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition in Mt Kenya are avoiding using Raila Odinga’s photo in their campaign posters for fear of losing elections.

Speaking yesterday in Kiambu County, Kimunya claimed that the politicians were only acting out of fear that Raila Odinga was unpopular in Mt. Kenya.

According to Kimunya, there is a general misconception in Mt Kenya that the ODM leader is unpopular in the region.

“It is a misconception part of which is because people do not quite appreciate the popularity of Raila in Mt Kenya. Granted he doesn’t have 100 percent but he does not have zero, it could be 50 percent but in the next two months it could increase,” Kimunya said.

Kimunya’s sentiments come after allies of the ODM leader lamented that the Jubilee politicians who belong to the Azimio La Umoja coalition are not campaigning for Raila in Mt Kenya.

