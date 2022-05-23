Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 May 2022 – A 27-year-old man has been accused of chopping off his ex-girlfriend’s hand after she rejected him.

The accused, Joel Okongo, reportedly chopped off the victim’s hand in Silanga area of Kibera in Nairobi on April 22.

The court heard that Okongo and his ex-girlfriend, who is a high school student, were previously in a relationship but they broke up because the girl wanted to concentrate on her studies.

He sought to revive the relationship during the school holidays but the girl declined his advances.

He started issuing threats to her and warned her of undisclosed consequences.

Okongo reportedly ambushed the girl while armed with a panga and aimed at her neck.

She shielded herself with her left hand and in the process, the hand was chopped off.

The suspect then escaped after committing the heinous act.

The victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The suspect was released on a surety bond of Sh 200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 60,000 after denying the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke.

The case will be mentioned on June 21.

Here’s a photo of Okongo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.