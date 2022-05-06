Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – As the deadline for the picking of running mates fast approaches, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a bold move to that effect.

This is after presenting two names to the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance to be considered as Raila Odinga’s running mate for the upcoming General Election.

Uhuru, through the Jubilee Party, presented Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for consideration as Raila’s running mate.

In a statement yesterday, the Jubilee’s party National Election Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto forwarded the two to the Azimio Running Mate Selection Panel tasked with finding a suitable candidate for the position of running mate in the Azimio la Umoja – OKA.

“We refer to the above subject matter and forward herewith names of persons proposed by Jubilee Party for consideration as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deputy President Nominees. Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege,” President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party said.

Chege and Kenneth will be vetted together with Wiper boss Kalonzo, NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua, and Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa).

Others are Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, and Equity CEO James Mwangi.

This came even as the Independence party KANU endorsed Kalonzo as a suitable person to be named as Raila’s running mate.

According to KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Kalonzo is more qualified amongst those mentioned as possible Raila’s running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.