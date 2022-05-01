Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 1, 2022 – Attempts by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua to exit Raila Odinga-led coalition Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance have been thwarted after the Registrar of Political parties declined their request.

While responding to the recent letters written by Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance party, (PAA) and Governor Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party (MCC) requesting to exit Azimio, the Registrar Mrs. Anne Nderitu said she has no mandate to degazette the coalition and warrant the withdrawal of the two parties.

PAA and MCC sought to withdraw from the Azimio coalition agreement deposited in March this year, following a fallout with top leaders of the Azimio coalition.

“We confirm that PAA vide its letter dated April 25, to the Registrar of Political Parties is seeking to withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party, for reasons stated therein,” read part of PAA’s letter to the registrar.

But in her response, Nderitu said her office has no such mandates to degazette the agreement met.

“Azimio is already a registered coalition party in terms of section 7(7) of the Political parties Act Registration Regulation 2019, hence the registrar has no mandate to degazette the PAA as per your request save for where due process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed,” read part of the registrar’s response.

According to the Registrar, the two parties, (PAA and MCC) provided all the required documents that proved they were members of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

“That PAA, as one of the constituent parties, duly signed the coalition agreement and presented all the needed documents including former PP19 declaring that the information given is correct and valid,” added Nderitu.

Nderitu further said Mutua’s MCC party had also deposited all the required documents and declared that all the documents submitted were correct and valid.

“MCC party, as a constitutional political party, executed the coalition agreement annexing the requisite documents including form pp19 declaring that the information submitted is true and correct,” Nderitu stated.

