Monday, May 16, 2022 – The mother of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki has broken her silence after Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer William Ruto failed to name her son as his running mate.

Ruto named Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate after 17 hours of talks at his official Karen residence.

Speaking during an interview, Mama Ann Kindiki expressed her disappointment, saying that she had high hopes that her son would secure a chance for the number two slot.

She accused Ruto of duping her son to drop out of Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial race for the national politics only to shortchange him at the last minute.

“My hopes have been dashed. We were hoping the deputy president would appoint my son his running mate because he is a man of integrity, who has delivered in the various jobs assigned to him,” she said.

On his part, Kindiki’s father Daniel Kindiki said he was not keen on his son running for the governor’s seat stating that his candidature would split the Tharaka Nithi sub-clans, a factor that would play against Kenya Kwanza.

According to him, he was relieved when Kindiki was named among those to be picked as Ruto’s running mate only to be disappointed again.

“I was relieved when he was named among those who were being considered for running mate,” he said.

