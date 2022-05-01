Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired a salvo at his Deputy, William Ruto, for criticising him over the high cost of living in the country.

Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, the Head of State, without mentioning names, blasted his deputy for faulting him over the rising cost of living yet he is not the cause.

The President said the DP and his allies have been misleading the nation about the true state of affairs regarding the economy.

Uhuru said the economy is performing badly due to covid-19 and Russia and Ukraine war and urged his Deputy and his allies to tell Kenyans the truth instead of criticizing him.

“Instead of leaders coming together to sort the matter to see how we can solve the matter, they have begun inciting citizens.

“Am I the person who brought Covid? Did I cause the Russia-Ukraine war?”

“Instead of coming to help me and offer your advice, you are busy in the market abusing people and you are calling yourself a leader of a higher rank. You should have left long ago. I get someone else to help me work,”’ furious Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.