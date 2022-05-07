Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Part 2 of a trending video where a Kenyan lady was seen fighting with her mzungu lover has surfaced.

The distressed lady and her lover were fighting in their car after a disagreement.

In the video, the lady is seen unleashing blows on her mzungu boyfriend, with whom they have a baby together while accusing him of infecting her with HIV.

She complains that she has done everything possible to make him happy including satisfying his manly needs with all styles but still, he takes her effort for granted and wants to dump her.

Her lover is also heard in the video accusing her of being a drug addict.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST