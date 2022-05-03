Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 03 May 2022 – Netizens were treated to drama on social media after a lady exposed a cheating man.

The man posted a photo on Twitter goofing around with his girlfriend, not knowing that the lady would expose his cheating behaviours to the world.

She commented on the photo reminding him how they had unprotected sex on 21 February 2022.

She alleged that the man’s girlfriend was busy calling non-stop as they were exchanging fluids.

Shockingly, the lady is HIV positive.

She has been living with the virus for 18 years as indicated on her Twitter handle.

See the viral tweets.

