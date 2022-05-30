Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala will have to hire his security to guard him around.

This is after the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) pulled out the police officers who were guarding the William Ruto-allied senator after the disparaging remarks.

In a statement by NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia on Sunday, NPSC confirmed that indeed it had withdrawn the security detail attached to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The police employer noted that it would no longer entertain a situation where its employees were subjected to ridicule while in the line of duty.

Kinuthia added that Malala’s bodyguards would not be reinstated unless and until he formally apologized to police officers through their employer.

“We know you Senator Malala. You must come and apologise properly to the Police. We have agreed with the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai that you will continue moving around in Kakamega without security.”

“If you want, you can take all those youth you claim have dropped out of school in Kakamega and make them your security. My police officers will not protect a politician who does not respect them,” he stated.

The development came a few days after the Senator was caught on video trashing police work in the presence of cops who were guarding his campaign trail.

In the clip, Malala opined that one did not need educational qualifications to work in the police service.

He also urged the Service to drop the education requirements in the recruitment process and advocated for them to pick any physically fit youth; remarks that did not go down well with the NPS and a section of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.