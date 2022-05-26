Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has confessed to branding a government vehicle with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA colours and using it for his campaigns.

This was after police officers in Kimilili launched a manhunt for him for turning the government vehicle into Ruto’s UDA campaign machine.

Speaking yesterday, the arrogant Barasa said he was the one who bought the vehicle thus there was no offence in using it for his campaigns and that he had no apologies.

He castigated the police for raiding his home to arrest him for misusing the government vehicle which he claims is equally his by virtue of having bought it using his CDF money.

“Over 55 officers came looking for me in my rural home because there is a vehicle that I was using which I bought as an MP who has been elected, who takes care of my people’s grievances,” he said.

According to the Ruto-allied legislator, police should first arrest Raila Odinga for using over 20 government vehicles for his campaigns before thinking of touching him.

“There is this old man called Raila Odinga. He has not been elected but has over 20 government vehicles which have become his, so go and arrest him first before you come for me,” he said.

Nonetheless, he stated that he does not fear the police and will turn himself in for questioning whenever he will be called upon to do so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.