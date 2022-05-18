Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Satender Malik, an Indian wrestler has been banned for life after punching a referee.

Malik launched a physical assault on referee Jagbir Singh after losing the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games trials, prompting the national federation to impose a life ban on him on Tuesday May 17.

This occurred after referee Jagbir Singh ruled in favour of his opponent. Seething with anger and covered in sweat, Malik stormed across the mat, shouted expletives at referee Jagbir Singh and punched him in the face.

Vinod Tomar, an official with the Wrestling Federation of India, told AFP;

“Never before has such a thing happened.

“He not only hit the referee but also threatened to kill him.

“A police complaint has been made and we have banned him for life.”

Tomar also who confirmed that air-conditioning was not working, causing temperatures to soar to 41C (106F).

Vishal Kalliraman, who also lost a close bout, punched holes in the dry walls of the wrestling hall in a fit of rage which caused police to be called.

Referee Singh said he was shocked by the sudden assault. He was quoted saying by Indian Express daily;

“I feel deeply hurt that he hurled abuses at me and hit me in front of everyone for just doing my duty.”