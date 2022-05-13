Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A fan who lost her pregnancy after sustaining multiple injuries while attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has sued Scott, promoter Live Nation, and others for wrongful death.

Plaintiffs Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens were expecting a child when in attendance at the festival, which took place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Williamson and Owens allege that, while at the festival, “ Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the suit states.

“In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

The suit reportedly adds that “Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body” and that “defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

In addition to Scott and Live Nation, defendants in the suit reportedly include ScoreMore, security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation.

The lawsuit claims the concert’s promoters, Live Nation and ScoreMore, had inadequate security and failed to prevent the massive crowd surge, which killed ten people and injured hundreds.

The couple claims Scott and the promoters were “negligent” because they failed to set up medical personnel and to recognize the festival’s safety hazards, the outlet reported.

Astroworld 2021 ended in chaos on November 5, when multiple people were killed and hundreds got injured as the result of a stampede toward the stage. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the mass casualty event.