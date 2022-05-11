Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – A Twitter user has revealed why she is no longer interested in dating older men.

She explained that she tried dating one and he always reminded her of their age difference.

She also said that intimacy with the man always felt like “molestation”.

She wrote:

“Tried this dating thing with an older man for few months, small issue, he’ll go “is it because I brought myself low to your age level?” so please please please.

“Intimacy will always feel like Molestation. Abeg.”