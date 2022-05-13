Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A 48-year-old Nepali woman has climbed Mount Everest for the 10th time on Thursday, May 12, breaking her own record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain by a female climber.

Lhakpa Sherpa said to the BBC after the feat; “I felt like I’d reached my dream when I reached Everest’s summit for the first time,”

“I thought to myself, ‘No more just being a housewife!’

“I felt like I’d changed Sherpa culture, the status of Sherpa women and Nepali women. I enjoyed being outside of my home and I wanted to share that feeling with all women.”

“I was born in a cave,” she said, breaking into laughter. “I don’t even know my date of birth. My passport says I am 48.”

“I remember having to walk for hours, sometimes carrying my brothers to school, only to be turned away when I got there. At the time, girls were not allowed to go to school.”

“I grew up right next to Everest,” she recalled. “I could see it from my home.

Everest, which is 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) tall, was last climbed by Lhakpa Sherpa in 2018. Another Nepali, Kami Rita Sherpa, holds the men’s record of 26 climbs.

“Lhakpa has broken her own record and become the first woman to achieve 10 summits,” her brother Mingma Gelu Sherpa, an official of her Seven Summit Club hiking agency, told Reuters on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, seven members of an “All Black Expedition” comprising climbers from the United States and Kenya climbed Mount Everest, said Jeevan Ghimire of the Shangrila-Nepal Trek hiking company.

Before now, 10 black mountaineers had reached the peak before, but this is the first time that all members of a climbing expedition were Black.

Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first climbed in 1953. Many have climbed it more than once, and 311 people have died while trying to climb it.