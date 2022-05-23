Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – A woman stole money at an event and hid it in her sleeve over the weekend.

The woman was a guest at the event when she pretended to help pick money sprayed at the celebrants.

She hid the stolen money in her sleeves.

She was eventually caught and the notes she stole were dug out of her sleeve.

MC Edopikin, who was at the event on Saturday, May 21, and filmed the incident, revealed that women made sure the woman was not beaten.

Watch the video below.