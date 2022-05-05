Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – An elderly woman went to a liquor store in Thika town and shamelessly stole alcohol, not knowing that she was being recorded on CCTV cameras.

In the footage shared on social media, the woman is seen pretending to be shopping around and once she confirmed that there was no one monitoring her, she picked a mzinga from the shelf and stuffed it in her handbag.

She then walked out of the liquor store without the cashier realizing that she had stolen.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.