Monday, May 9, 2022 – A woman has been charged with murdering her husband after he confessed to being in love with another woman, police officials in Texas, US have said.

Speaking on Saturday, May 7, Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of Carin Stewart, 51, who admitted to shooting her husband after the two argued over another woman who he was dating.

Police officers were dispatched to the home, where they found the unidentified victim with gunshot wounds, which his wife inflicted after he told her he was in love with his mistress, Gonzalez said according to Fox News reports.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, Gonzalez added.

Stewart has been booked into the Harris County jail and is charged with murder, the sheriff said.