Friday, May 20, 2022 – A seller suffered an embarrassing moment on eBay, anonline auction site allowing users to buy and sell items, as she posted her nude photo of the platform while listing her air-fryer for sale.

The woman believed to be in her 20s, listed a Multi-Cooker for auction.

She took time to reference the exact model in the title and posted four photos of each part of the utensil.

However, it’s the last photo which really got people talking and encouraged dozens of buyers to place a bid.

Rather than sharing another zoomed-in shot of the kitchen essential, the seller accidentally posted a nude photo of herself which was clearly not intended for the advert.

She was spotted standing in front of her bedroom mirror in nothing but a pair of skimpy black pants.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long before the ad ended up on Twitter.