Monday, May 9, 2022 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has threatened Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the Azimio interviews for the running mate slot get underway.

Speaking in Wote Town in Makueni County yesterday, Kilonzo insisted that Raila must pick Kalonzo as his running mate or else there will be trouble.

He noted that the choice of Kalonzo as the running mate is not negotiable, saying they will not allow their Wiper party boss to take any other position other than the DP.

He said Kalonzo has sacrificed enough for Raila and deserves to be rewarded.

At the same time, the Makueni Senator maintained that Kalonzo will not attend any interview that seeks to find Raila’s suitable running mate.

“Kalonzo can’t do the exam while he is the marking scheme. We have said Kalonzo won’t attend the interview on Monday (today) and if the chance is given to any other person, kitaumana,” he said.

The Wiper party has been demanding the running mate seat which they say should be handed to Kalonzo owing to the votes he will bring on board.

So far, the selection panel has shortlisted several candidates from a list of 20 applicants.

Among those shortlisted are Musyoka, Sabina Chege (Jubilee Party), Martha Karua (NARC Kenya), Charity Ngilu (NARC), Peter Kenneth (Jubilee Party) Gideon Moi (KANU) Ali Hassan Joho (ODM), and Stephen Kipkiyeny Torus (National Liberal Party).

Others are Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, deputy ODM leader Wycliffe Oparanya, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Presidential aspirants have until May 16 to present the names of their running mates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.