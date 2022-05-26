Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Citizen TV host Willis Raburu and his Ugandan girlfriend Ivy Namu are expecting their second child.
They shared the good news on social media, accompanied by a photo of Ivy flaunting her baby bump.
“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” Willis wrote.
The couple welcomed their firstborn son last year.
Willis started dating Ivy when he was still married to his ex-wife Marya Prude.
Allegedly, Ivy, who is his workmate at Citizen TV, where she works as a producer, was the cause of his break up with Marya.
