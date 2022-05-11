Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – The wife of the NYPD police officer who killed her lover before killing himself was spotted outside their upstate home Tuesday, May 10.

Officer Sean Armstead suspected his wife Alexandra Vanderheyden, 35, of cheating on him, so he tracked her and her 20-year-old boyfriend Edward Wilkins to a hotel Sunday, May 8, and fatally shot the lover. The off-duty cop then turned the gun on himself.

Alexandra was seen on Tuesday for the first time since the killing.

She appeared disheveled as she lugged what appeared to be a blanket and a blue garbage bag outside the Port Jervis home.

Armstead, a veteran Bronx police officer, had called in sick from his midnight shift and then trailed his wife and her alleged lover to a La Quinta Inn in upstate Wallkill.

Sources said Edward Wilkins met Alexandra Vanderheyden when he took a job as a dog walker at the older woman’s dog-grooming business.