Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a video of a Mercedes Benz that was spotted on one of the major roads in Nairobi.

A Benz is supposed to be simple and classy since the brand is luxurious and speaks for itself but the owner of this Benz that has gone viral after he decided to add more decorations.

Besides doing face lifting, he changed the colour of the car’s body and changed the rims.

The Benz doesn’t look attractive at all.

It looks like a pimped Probox.

Watch video.

