Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has reached the final decision regarding his running mate.

This is according to his Head of Communications Hussein Mohamed who issued an update on the selection of running mate for Kenya Kwanza.

Ruto was expected to announce his running mate yesterday but there was a standoff after the possible running mates were narrowed down to two candidates.

Sources disclosed that DP Ruto and his team were divided between the choice of Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

In an update on Sunday, Hussein said that the team had finally settled on one of the candidates.

“The running mate issue was also extensively discussed. We are happy to announce that we have a decision as Kenya Kwanza. A decision has been reached and will be officially communicated to you on Sunday,” Hussein told the press.

During a presser, the DP announced that he had settled on controversial Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in the August polls.

