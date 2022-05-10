Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – While her agemates are busy chasing sponsors and living life on the fast lane that is funded by old men, popularly known as ‘Wababas’, this innovative lady uses old car wheels to make classy seats.

She has set up a shop where she sells the seats and the business is said to be booming.

She is definitely a role model to young ladies.

See photos.

