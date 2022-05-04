Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Avril is not happy with Kenyan fans for not giving her enough support after she released a new song dubbed Danger.

She expected the song to trend on Youtube but in 8hrs, it had garnered only 976 views.

A renowned fashion designer, identified as Nimrod, took a screenshot of the Youtube views and alleged that the reason the song is not getting views is because of poor release strategy.

In response, Avril accused Nimrod of mocking her and said her songs will start trending when she dies.

“Don’t worry when I die, the songs I have done over time will trend at least for a while, may be even get love. Never worry. Thanks for the post, the mockery and the love,” she responded.

Avril has in the recent past been desperately trying to rebrand and revive her music career.

However, her efforts have not yielded fruits.

