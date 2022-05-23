Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – A lady ordered a dress online hoping to make a fashion statement, only to be disappointed after the dress was delivered to her.

The designer had advertised a very stylish dress which caught the attention of the lady, prompting her to order it.

She even paid in full.

However, she got the shock of her life after the dress was delivered.

It does not look close to the one she ordered.

She blasted the designer for scamming her and said he will never see heaven.

See photos.

