Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Police officers in Mombasa have arrested two rogue youths with military attires and pangas.
The suspects were arrested by the officers who acted on a tip-off from members of the public.
According to reports, the hoodlums had attacked a form three girl in the morning when she was going to school and robbed her of her school bag and a mobile phone.
They are suspected to be members of the dreaded panga gang that has been unleashing terror on Mombasa residents.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
