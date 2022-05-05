Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Police officers in Mombasa have arrested two rogue youths with military attires and pangas.

The suspects were arrested by the officers who acted on a tip-off from members of the public.

According to reports, the hoodlums had attacked a form three girl in the morning when she was going to school and robbed her of her school bag and a mobile phone.

They are suspected to be members of the dreaded panga gang that has been unleashing terror on Mombasa residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.