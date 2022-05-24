Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – A boutique owner has exposed a smartly dressed man who stole from his shop.

The pot-bellied ‘Mubaba’ went to the shop posing as a customer.

As the boutique owner was attending to him, he stole a phone and Ksh 5,600.

In the footage, the suspected thief is seen pretending that he was on a business call.

He was waiting for the right time to strike while faking business calls.

Once he realized that the shop owner was not alert, he stole a phone from a bag and some money.

The man dresses in suits to avoid raising eyebrows.

The shop owner realized that the thief in suit had stolen from him minutes after he left the boutique.

To make matters worse, he did not buy anything.

Watch the footage.

