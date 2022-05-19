Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has deconstructed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after a recent opinion by TIFA showed that he is leading the presidential poll nationally.

Speaking on Thursday while campaigning for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto in Alkalou, Nyandarua County, Wetangula said Raila and his team have panicked and that is why they are using opinion polls to confuse Kenyans.

The TIFA poll showed that if elections are held today, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, will garner 39 percent while Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, will garner 35 percent. The pollster put the undecided voters at 14 percent.

Reacting to the poll, Wetangula said it is laughable for the poll firm to say Raila Odinga is ‘climbing the mountain’ while Martha Karua was heckled in her home county of Kirinyaga on Tuesday.

“Yule mzee wa kitendawili mumeona vile watu wa magazeti wanaanza kucheza porojo kwa akili ya wananchi. Wanasema ati ameanza kupanda anapanda wapi? Hapa Nyandarua amepanda? Wanaanza kuleta elimu ya porojo kwa wananchi. Sisi tunawaambia tumezunguka Kenya mzima kutoka kule ingo western tumeenda mpaka pwani tumeenda hapa Rift Valley, tumeenda kule Nyeri kila mahali watu wote wako Kenya Kwanza. Mumeona yule mgombea mwenza wake amefika Kirinyaga anaonyeshwa wheelbarrow,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.